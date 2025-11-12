ChatGPT parent OpenAI leases first 50-seater office space in New Delhi

Artificial intelligence (AI) major OpenAI has leased a 50-seater office space in Delhi with workspace provider CorporatEdge, according to a report by the Economic Times.

ChatGPT’s parent company, which announced plans to open its first office in India earlier this year, is specifically focusing on Delhi and is not searching for office spaces in adjoining areas like Noida or Gurugram.

A person aware of the matter told the Economic Times that the deal signifies the growing importance of AI firms, which can be a major driver of commercial real estate absorption, adding that these companies often prefer managed workspaces.

OpenAI's entry into India OpenAI is planning to open its first office in India, as the country is its second-largest ChatGPT user base . The company is also building a local team to work with the government, businesses, and developers, and is launching India-focused initiatives like the affordable ChatGPT Go plan, priced at ₹399 per month. India has been a key market for OpenAI due to its rapid AI adoption and vast student base. ChatGPT users grew 4X In August, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that opening the first office in India and building a local team is an "important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India."

In an X post in August, he also said, "AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch. ChatGPT users grew 4X in the past year, and we are excited to invest much more in India." About CorporatEdge CorporatEdge is a premium workspace provider offering fully furnished, ready-to-move offices with internet, housekeeping, meeting rooms, security, and backup facilities in strategic locations. The company has leased 42,000 sq ft of premium office space at the World Trade Centre, Narouji Nagar, Delhi, featuring over 500 workstations, five state-of-the-art meeting rooms, private phone booths, collaborative nooks, concierge services, and the vibrant Workbench Café, designed to foster productivity and collaboration.