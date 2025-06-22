Home / Companies / News / NLC India receives Letter of Award from TN Green Energy Corporation

NLC India receives Letter of Award from TN Green Energy Corporation



NLC India
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The NLC India Renewables Ltd, a subsidiary of NLC India, has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from the state government backed Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd for the development of three standalone Battery Energy Storage (BES) systems in the state.

This is the first large-scale BES system project to be undertaken by NLCIL Group and marks a major milestone, the Tamil Nadu-based company said. 

The projects would be implemented under the Build-Own-Operate model with Viability Gap Funding support, NLC India said in a press release on Sunday.

Each project with an aggregate capacity of 250MW/500MWh would be established at 400/230/110 kV Ottapidaram Sub Station, Tuticorin, 400/230/110 kV Anuppankulam Sub Station in Virudhunagar district and 400/230/110 kV Kayathar Sub Station, Tuticorin in the state.

The company had bagged the projects through a 'competitive bidding process', it added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NLC IndiaGreen energyrenewable energy

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

