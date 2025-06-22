NLC India receives Letter of Award from TN Green Energy Corporation

The NLC India Renewables Ltd, a subsidiary of NLC India, has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from the state government backed Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd for the development of three standalone Battery Energy Storage (BES) systems in the state.
This is the first large-scale BES system project to be undertaken by NLCIL Group and marks a major milestone, the Tamil Nadu-based company said.
The projects would be implemented under the Build-Own-Operate model with Viability Gap Funding support, NLC India said in a press release on Sunday.
Each project with an aggregate capacity of 250MW/500MWh would be established at 400/230/110 kV Ottapidaram Sub Station, Tuticorin, 400/230/110 kV Anuppankulam Sub Station in Virudhunagar district and 400/230/110 kV Kayathar Sub Station, Tuticorin in the state.
The company had bagged the projects through a 'competitive bidding process', it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app