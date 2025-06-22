Amazon enters India's $15 bn diagnostics market with At-Home testing

Amazon India has launched Amazon Diagnostics, an at-home healthcare service that allows customers to book lab tests, schedule appointments and receive digital reports directly via the Amazon app.

Initially available in six cities—Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad—the service covers more than 450 PIN codes and offers access to over 800 diagnostic tests. Customers can request doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes and receive digital reports for routine tests in as little as six hours, the company said.

The service is being rolled out in partnership with Orange Health Labs, an accredited diagnostics provider, as Amazon deepens its presence in India’s growing health-tech sector. The move reflects the e-commerce giant’s broader push to integrate everyday services into its platform, amid rising consumer demand for convenience-led healthcare.

“Our goal is to create meaningful experiences that lead to better outcomes,” said Jayaramakrishnan Balasubramanian, Category Leader for Amazon Medical. “The diagnostics space is both underpenetrated and fragmented, which signals a significant opportunity for us to serve unmet needs.” Amazon customers will now gain access to an end-to-end healthcare service encompassing tele-consultation, medicine delivery and accredited testing—all under the umbrella of Amazon Medical. Asked about competing with incumbents like Dr Lal PathLabs, Thyrocare, Healthians and Metropolis, Balasubramanian said Amazon is focused on improving access to proactive healthcare. “There is substantial room to grow, especially in preventive and routine testing,” he said. “We are building a tightly connected healthcare journey that brings diagnostics, doctor consultations and medication delivery into one seamless flow.”

He also clarified that Amazon Diagnostics is not following a discount-led approach. “From a pricing perspective, we are not approaching this as a deep discount model,” he said. “Customers often associate price with reliability and quality, especially in healthcare.” He noted the service will launch at market price parity, adding, “Our focus is on delivering a superior customer experience.” Many online diagnostic players initially used deep discounts to attract customers, though sector pricing has since stabilised. India’s diagnostics industry—comprising a large unorganised segment—has grown at 8 per cent CAGR over the past five years, reaching about $12 billion in FY24. The organised segment, representing 15 per cent of the market, grew faster at 12 per cent CAGR. Analysts at PhillipCapital India Research project the sector’s CAGR to accelerate to 14 per cent.

Sector experts highlight significant under-penetration in diagnostics, which currently accounts for only around 6 per cent of India’s healthcare market. “There is a rising burden of non-communicable diseases like cardiac, diabetic or renal illnesses. These require regular testing, and the preventive diagnostic market, which is now just 12 per cent of the total, is expected to grow. This is where the likes of Amazon can make a mark,” said the Managing Director of a national diagnostic chain, who added there is enough room in the market for all players. Another industry veteran noted the lack of accredited labs and frequent misdiagnoses in rural areas. “We need more organised players in the Indian diagnostic scene, and we will likely see more consolidation in future,” he said.

Still, industry watchers said that as 85 per cent of diagnostic testing is illness-driven, established incumbents will continue to hold an advantage due to their strong brand presence. Technology Amazon Diagnostics aims to address consumer pain points such as long wait times, inconsistent service quality and poor accessibility. The company offers rapid sample collection, fast report turnaround, and stringent data privacy and quality controls. Features include real-time slot availability, map-based address validation, secure report access via the Amazon Health dashboard and automated test preparation guidance—all integrated into a streamlined app experience. “We have built a unique on-demand system where customers can get a sample collected within 30 minutes,” said Dhruv Gupta, Co-founder of Orange Health Labs. He added that Orange Health operates what it believes is “the world’s fastest reverse logistics system for blood samples,” ensuring timely and high-quality lab processing.