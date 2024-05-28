NMDC Steel Limited depicts Chhattisgarh's Dhokra art in new logo

State-run NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has unveiled its logo depicting the Dhokra art of Chhattisgarh, where the company has major operations.

Dhokra is a craft form of the Harappa and Mohenjo Daro civilisation. Bastar Dhokra is a type of metallurgical artwork based on the lost wax method that is used throughout the alloy casting. It is made of 16 intricate steps without making use of any moulds.

NSL’s Chairman-Cum-Managing Director (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said the logo was not just a visual identity but a vibrant representation of NSL’s mission to forge the future of the steel industry with high-quality sustainable steel. “It reflects our commitment to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, contributing significantly to India’s infrastructure and industrial growth,” he added.

A company spokesperson said the NSL conducted its first annual plan meeting that focused on building upon the previous year’s successes, addressing and stabilising operational challenges, and strategic initiatives for years to come.

The meeting focused on enhancing production efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and maintaining the momentum of innovation and excellence.

Incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of NMDC on January 2, 2015, NSL owns and operates the 3.0 million tonnes per annum steel plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh. The plant started the commercial production of the final productHR Coils on August 31 last year.

NSL Director (technical) Vinay Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer B Vishwanath, and Executive Director K Praveen Kumar, along with other officials and union representatives of NSL and NMDC, were present at the event.