Home / Companies / News / NMDC Steel Limited depicts Chhattisgarh's Dhokra art in new logo

NMDC Steel Limited depicts Chhattisgarh's Dhokra art in new logo

Dhokra is a craft form of the Harappa and Mohenjo Daro civilisation

NMDC
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-run NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has unveiled its logo depicting the Dhokra art of Chhattisgarh, where the company has major operations.

Dhokra is a craft form of the Harappa and Mohenjo Daro civilisation. Bastar Dhokra is a type of metallurgical artwork based on the lost wax method that is used throughout the alloy casting. It is made of 16 intricate steps without making use of any moulds. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


NSL’s Chairman-Cum-Managing Director (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said the logo was not just a visual identity but a vibrant representation of NSL’s mission to forge the future of the steel industry with high-quality sustainable steel. “It reflects our commitment to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, contributing significantly to India’s infrastructure and industrial growth,” he added. 

A company spokesperson said the NSL conducted its first annual plan meeting that focused on building upon the previous year’s successes, addressing and stabilising operational challenges, and strategic initiatives for years to come.

The meeting focused on enhancing production efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and maintaining the momentum of innovation and excellence.

Incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of NMDC on January 2, 2015, NSL owns and operates the 3.0 million tonnes per annum steel plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh. The plant started the commercial production of the final productHR Coils on August 31 last year.

NSL Director (technical) Vinay Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer B Vishwanath, and Executive Director K Praveen Kumar, along with other officials and union representatives of NSL and NMDC, were present at the event. 

Also Read

NMDC falls 2% on weak Q4 performance; Rs 7.25 dividend announced in FY24

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 highlights: BJP leads on 54 seats, Cong on 35

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 result: Date, time & where to watch

Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC among 115 firms to release earnings on May 21

CLSA downgrades prompt selling in Tata Steel, JSW Steel after 3-day rally

Coal India incorporates new subsidiary for coal-to-chemical business

Paytm Insider announces elevation of Varun Khare to position of COO

May enter into health insurance, explore inorganic options: LIC chairman

TCS, IIT Bombay to build India's first quantum diamond microchip imager

Adani Enterprises board approves Rs 16,600 crore fundraising via QIP

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NMDC shareChhattisgarh

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story