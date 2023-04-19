Home / Companies / News / Nokia partners with Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Nokia partners with Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Nokia will supply the latest WDM optical network solutions for Lightstorm's network expansion into the eastern and northern regions

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Tech giant Nokia on Wednesday announced a partnership with digital infrastructure provider Lightstorm in India to boost optical networking infrastructure in the country.

Nokia will supply the latest WDM optical network solutions for Lightstorm's network expansion into the eastern and northern regions.

"Our partnership with Lightstorm showcases our industry-leading portfolio in optical networking which will be integral to the Digital India vision," said Vinish Bawa, Head of Enterprise, Webscale and Emerging business, India at Nokia.

The deal includes integration and consulting services to assist Lightstorm in deploying Nokia's latest C+L band WDM optical line system solutions, which also enables protection features to ensure network resiliency in the event of multiple fibre cuts.

"Our partnership with Nokia will help us achieve our goals of rapid network route expansion with the benefit of added capacity. The expanded coverage will help Lightstorm cater to our customers' increasing demand and help drive the Digital India vision," said Rajiv Nayyar, Chief Operating Officer at Lightstorm.

Lightstorm is an innovative provider of carrier-neutral digital infrastructure to enterprise customers. Their SmartNet long-haul route in India offers a next generation network architecture for enterprise customers with reduced latency, 100 per cent uptime and full end-to-end control and management capabilities.

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

