Nokia signs deal with AT&T after losing network contract to Ericsson

U.S. telecoms operator AT&T and Finnish network equipment maker Nokia have signed an agreement to build a fibre network in the U.S., the Finnish company said on Tuesday.



The deal comes after Nokia lost a major deal with AT&T to its Swedish rival Ericsson, which the U.S. operator chose in December to build a telecoms network that will cover 70% of its wireless traffic in the United States by late 2026.



Nokia is eyeing new growth in fibre after AT&T's $14 billion five-year deal with Ericsson.



Nokia did not disclose the financial value of the new five-year fibre deal but called it "a significant milestone" and said it would "boost broadband access for millions of users" in the U.S., while supporting AT&T's extensive fibre network footprint "that passed 27.8 million total fibre locations as of the second quarter of 2024".

