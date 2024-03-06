Home / Companies / News / Non-availability of pilots impact flight operations of Vistara: Report

Non-availability of pilots impact flight operations of Vistara: Report

Some flights were cancelled and many were delayed at the Delhi and Mumbai airports on Wednesday, sources said

Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
Flight operations of Vistara were impacted at Delhi and Mumbai airports, mainly due to the non-availability of pilots, according to industry sources.

Some flights were cancelled and many were delayed at the two airports on Wednesday, they said.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained and there was no comment from Vistara.

The full-service carrier operates more than 300 flights daily with a fleet of 67 planes.

The sources said some pilots reported sick which impacted the schedule. Also, there are concerns among pilots about the new salary structure being implemented at the airline, which will be similar to that of Air India.

The sources also claimed that the situation with respect to pilots has been aggravated by the seasonal phenomenon of crew exhausting their sick leaves as the financial year is coming to a close.

According to the sources, in recent times, traffic congestion at the Mumbai airport and weather disruptions have also resulted in flight delays and cancellations.

Air India, Vistara, Air India Express and AIX Connect are part of the Tata Group.

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

