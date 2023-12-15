Home / Companies / News / Not evaluating any divestment options for API business, says Biocon

Not evaluating any divestment options for API business, says Biocon

Biotechnology major Biocon on Friday said it is not evaluating divestment options for its API business.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based company said it is "neither evaluating any divestment options for its API business nor consulting any bankers for this."

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) business is a strategic business segment of the company and a key growth driver for the company's small molecules business, a company spokesperson said.

"Biocon continues to strengthen this business and has an ongoing investment of over half a billion dollars in capex and R&D," the filing said.

The company has a strong pipeline of niche fermentation-based APIs, peptides and high potent API products for the near- and long-term growth of its integrated APIs and generic formulations business, it said.

Biocon shares on Friday ended 1.25 per cent down at Rs 251.60 apiece on the BSE.

Topics :BioconDisinvestment

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

