Nova IVF Fertility expands footprint with acquisition of WINGS IVF

Nova IVF Fertility, a fertility chain owned by Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) , has acquired WINGS IVF, a regional IVF chain based in Ahmedabad. With this acquisition, Nova IVF Fertility will expand its footprint to 68 centres in 44 cities. According to reports the deal size is estimated to be around Rs 125-140 crore.

Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Nova IVF Fertility, said "The ethos of WINGS IVF and Nova IVF Fertility is deeply rooted in clinical science and providing international standards of fertility treatments. We are delighted to welcome WINGS IVF to the Nova IVF Fertility family.."

WINGS IVF was launched in 2014 and since then has established its centres in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Delhi. They have achieved more than 20,000 live births through IVF pregnancies.