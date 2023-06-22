JPMorgan to pay $4 mn fine to SEC as it mistakenly deletes 47 mn records



JPMorgan Chase & Co. will pay a $4 million fine to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the bank mistakenly deleted millions of electronic records, leaving communications unavailable to regulators in a dozen investigations.

By Austin Weinstein

The SEC alleged Thursday that JPMorgan Securities permanently deleted 47 million electronic records, including emails and instant messages, from January 2018 to April 2018. As a result, the regulator said that JPMorgan could not come up with requested documents in eight SEC investigations and four other regulatory probes. The SEC didn’t say whether those actions were focused on the bank.



JPMorgan declined to comment. The bank didn’t admit to or deny the regulator’s allegations. “Because the deleted records are unrecoverable, it is unknown – and unknowable – how the lost records may have affected the regulatory investigations,” the SEC said in a settlement order.



Brokerages like JPMorgan Securities are required to retain records of business communications sent and received for at least three years, the SEC said. In 2021, the bank paid $125 million to the SEC and $75 million to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to settle allegations that the firm broke rules by not saving business communications on platforms like WhatsApp. Other banks would pay fines for similar conduct the next year.