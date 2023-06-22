Home / Companies / News / JPMorgan to pay $4 mn fine to SEC as it mistakenly deletes 47 mn records

JPMorgan to pay $4 mn fine to SEC as it mistakenly deletes 47 mn records

Brokerages like JPMorgan Securities are required to retain records of business communications sent and received for at least three years, the SEC said

Bloomberg
JPMorgan to pay $4 mn fine to SEC as it mistakenly deletes 47 mn records

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Austin Weinstein

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will pay a $4 million fine to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the bank mistakenly deleted millions of electronic records, leaving communications unavailable to regulators in a dozen investigations. 
 
The SEC alleged Thursday that JPMorgan Securities permanently deleted 47 million electronic records, including emails and instant messages, from January 2018 to April 2018. As a result, the regulator said that JPMorgan could not come up with requested documents in eight SEC investigations and four other regulatory probes. The SEC didn’t say whether those actions were focused on the bank. 

“Because the deleted records are unrecoverable, it is unknown – and unknowable – how the lost records may have affected the regulatory investigations,” the SEC said in a settlement order.
JPMorgan declined to comment. The bank didn’t admit to or deny the regulator’s allegations. 

In 2021, the bank paid $125 million to the SEC and $75 million to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to settle allegations that the firm broke rules by not saving business communications on platforms like WhatsApp. Other banks would pay fines for similar conduct the next year.
Brokerages like JPMorgan Securities are required to retain records of business communications sent and received for at least three years, the SEC said.

In Thursday’s settlement, the regulator alleged that the firm mistakenly deleted millions of communications from the first quarter of 2018 as it was troubleshooting glitches. The vendor responsible for archiving bank records had told JPMorgan that the records would be protected, the SEC said. 
But the vendor had not protected the emails sent to the “Chase” communications domain, the regulator alleged. As a result, those records were wiped, including the email inboxes of as many as 7,500 employees who had regular contact with Chase customers.

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

JPMorgan Chase restricts its employees from using AI chatbot ChatGPT

JPMorgan Chase & Co investment arm purges its ESG funds of Adani stocks

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein's sexual abuse case

Can't find Musk to serve subpoena in Epstein lawsuit: US Virgin Islands

Wipro opens new office in Cape Town, deepens presence in South Africa

Vedanta Limited says not selling copper plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Google's advertising tech in peril as EU joins US's breakup bandwagon

Group backed by Vikram Solar to invest $1.5 bn in new US factories

PE firm Carlyle offloads its entire stake in Delhivery for Rs 709 cr

Topics :JPMorgan Chase & CoUS SECJPMorgan

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story