Novartis to sell majority stake in India unit in ₹1,446 crore deal

The consortium will offer ​Novartis India's ‌public shareholders ₹860.64 per share, ‌an exchange filing showed, representing a 3.6 per cent ‌premium to ​its closing ​price on Thursday

The stake will be acquired by a consortium of WaveRise Investments, ChrysCapital and Two Infinity Partners (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on ​Friday it would sell its ​entire 70.68 per cent stake in ‌its listed Indian unit for ₹1,446 crore ($159 million).

The stake will be acquired by a consortium of WaveRise Investments, ChrysCapital and Two Infinity Partners.

The companies have ‌also made an offer to purchase an additional 26 per cent stake from Novartis India's public shareholders, under takeover regulations that mandate such an ​exercise on purchase of a shareholding of ‌over 25 per cent.

The consortium will offer ​Novartis India's ‌public shareholders ₹860.64 per share, ‌an exchange filing showed, representing a 3.6 per cent ‌premium to ​its closing ​price on Thursday.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

