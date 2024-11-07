Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Novo Nordisk expects high demand for obesity drugs in India: Country head

Novo Nordisk expects high demand for obesity drugs in India: Country head

The company is still 'evaluating' the price of the drug, but is confident that the price-sensitive Indian population will be able to afford it, Novo's India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said

novo nordisk
Government intervention is necessary to raise awareness among the larger Indian population about obesity being a chronic disease, Shrotriya said (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters HYDERABAD
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Popular weight-loss drug Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk expects high demand and acceptance for its anti-obesity drug, when launched in India, a top executive said.

The company is still "evaluating" the price of the drug, but is confident that the price-sensitive Indian population will be able to afford it, Novo's India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said.

"It is going to be a very promising launch in India where the acceptance of the medication is going to be higher than what we have seen in many of the other therapy areas," Shrotriya said.

Government intervention is necessary to raise awareness among the larger Indian population about obesity being a chronic disease, Shrotriya said on Wednesday, while presenting a 2022 Novo-funded study on India's obesity market.

The Danish drugmaker's blockbuster drug Wegovy and related diabetes drug Ozempic belong to a class of therapies known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that help control blood sugar and slow digestion, making people feel fuller for longer.

Soaring global demand for these drugs, including US rival Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro, has made the companies among the world's valuable as they aggressively compete in a global weight-loss market that some analysts predict could reach $150 billion in the next decade.

More From This Section

Lulu generates demand for $37 billion, becomes largest IPO in UAE this year

IL&FS group discharges debt of Rs 38,082 cr to creditors as of Sep-end

IBBI proposes mediation for operational creditors before filing insolvency

India fastest growing market and will be the largest market for SAP: CEO

Airtel's Nxtra to invest Rs 5k cr to double capacity in 3 yrs; deploys AI

Novo, which last year told Reuters about plans to launch Wegovy in India in 2026, refused to comment on if it was on track for the same, adding the company has some "reservations about it at this point of time" given the global demand has surpassed their production capacity.

"There are (other) countries in the list for launch," he said.

Lilly plans to launch its obesity drug in India by next year.

Both companies are expected to face competition from Indian drugmakers who are developing generic versions of weight-loss drugs for the global and price-conscious Indian market.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Novo Nordisk pares 2024 profit outlook amid competition from Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk plans to introduce drug for sickle cell disease in 3-5 years

New oral diabetes and obesity drug sale doubles in India amid demand surge

US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

100K Lakhpati Didis, Rs 150 cr to 500K children on Bhajanlal govt anniv

Topics :Novo NordiskPharma industryPharma sectorManufacturing sector

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story