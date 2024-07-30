Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NSE issues warning to Suzlon for non-compliance with disclosure norms

In its letter to Suzlon, NSE observed that a disclosure of an analyst's call of the company held on November 6, 2023, was submitted to the exchange on the same day

It further said that any aberration in future on the part of the company would be viewed seriously.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:26 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has issued a warning letter to Suzlon Energy Ltd for non-compliance with disclosure rules.

In its letter to Suzlon, NSE observed that a disclosure of an analyst's call of the company held on November 6, 2023, was submitted to the exchange on the same day.

The disclosure seems to be at shorter notice as required under the Sebi's LODR (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) rule, the letter dated July 29 said.

The LODR rule requires a listed entity to inform the schedule of analysts or institutional investors to meet at least two working days in advance (excluding the date of intimation and date of meet).

"The aforesaid non-compliance on your part is viewed seriously. You are, hereby, warned and advised to be careful in future, exercise due caution and initiate corrective steps to avoid the recurrence of such lapses so as to ensure due compliance with the applicable provisions of SEBI LODR," the NSE said.

It further said that any aberration in future on the part of the company would be viewed seriously, and appropriate action would be initiated.


First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

