NTPC begins commercial operations of 38 MW solar capacity in Gujarat

State-owned NTPC Ltd on Sunday said it began the commercial operation of a 38-MW solar power capacity of its step-down subsidiary in Gujarat.

The new unit is part of the 300-MW Khavda Solar Energy Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited, the public sector power generator said in an exchange filing.

The first part capacity of 142.2 MW, second part capacity of 32.8 MW and third part capacity of 49.125 MW have already been declared commercially operational with effect from June 28, June 30, and August 22 this year, respectively, NTPC said.