L&T Technology Services expects Q3 headcount drop as AI boosts efficiency

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said it expects its total headcount to drop in the third quarter as artificial intelligence (AI) is helping it do more with less — effectively decoupling the linearity between revenue growth and headcount addition as more work gets automated.

The mid-tier IT services company, focused mainly on engineering research and development (R&D), is among the first to acknowledge this shift as HR experts, headhunters, and analysts continue to assess the gains being made by firms deploying AI and AI agents in their processes. Any substantial efficiency gains, analysts believe, could make IT firms slow down on hiring — an outcome expected in the near future.

AI helps improve utilisation and productivity “That is good because we’ve been able to leverage AI. We have taken our productivity up and I believe that next quarter also our headcount will come down because AI is helping us gain productivity and improve utilisation,” said Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director, in an interaction with Business Standard after the company’s second-quarter results. LTTS’ headcount rose by just 52 sequentially in the second quarter and stood at 23,678 as of September 30. It was nearly the same even a year ago, while attrition remained constant at 14.8 per cent.

AI challenges traditional IT workforce pyramid IT companies, whose operating model resembles a pyramid, have long relied on adding employees at the base or junior level — creating an army of engineers ready to be deployed whenever the firm won new projects. However, generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI have raised questions about the viability of this model, as AI agents can now write code and perform several technical tasks that junior engineers traditionally handled. “I do believe that the pyramid is changing, evolving and that is allowing us to actually put in freshers, AI agents, and robots at the pyramid. It helps us in terms of delivery. And so, going ahead, the focus will not be too much on headcount addition,” Chadha added.

Selective hiring and focus on automation LTTS hired about 300 fresh engineering graduates in the second quarter and plans to add similar numbers in the third and fourth quarters. The company has been conservative in increasing headcount in recent years — adding 1,372 people in FY23, 738 in FY24, and just 446 in FY25. Chadha’s comments follow sister concern LTIMindtree’s statement last week that staggered wage increases will become the new normal, with rewards tied to AI reskilling. Financial performance and outlook LTTS reported a 2.8 per cent rise in net profit in the second quarter to Rs 3,287 million, while revenue was up 15.8 per cent to Rs 29,795 million. The company achieved a record total contract value of $300 million during the period, aided by strong demand for sustainable solutions.