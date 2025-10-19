Chopard to expand jewellery play in India with two boutiques in 2026

Swiss luxury brand Chopard is working to deepen its footprint in India, as it looks to expand its high jewellery presence in the country, with two new boutiques set to open next year, said a top executive of the company.

“India has a huge cultural background in jewellery. Look at history as you’ll see the maharajas wearing more jewellery than women. Indian weddings are huge, which always amazes me! India is home to incredible gemstones and gold. So the market has existed for a very long time. But, increasingly, Indians are moving away from the conventional consumption of gold to aspirational designs,” Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director, Chopard, told Business Standard.

Scheufele is in India for a week-long trip, where she will be visiting Jaipur to meet jewellery artisans. “Indians are discovering international brands and it’s really the moment for Chopard to introduce more branded, high jewellery,” she added. The brand plans to expand operations with two exclusive boutiques in New Delhi and Mumbai, opening next year, while also having several partners for distribution. “Worldwide, the luxury market is shifting. We are very established in markets like America, Western Asia and Europe. So, this is obviously the next step for Chopard. We have a background here with our experience of retailing watches all these years, but things have changed a lot in the last few years. There’s a whole new generation, which is very aspirational,” she added.