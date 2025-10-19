Home / Companies / News / Reliance Retail activates 600 dark stores to boost hyper-local delivery

Reliance Retail activates 600 dark stores to boost hyper-local delivery

Addressing an analyst query after quarterly results, Reliance Retail CFO Dinesh Taluja said JioMart is better placed with an extensive physical store network and dark stores being set up

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail
Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Retail has operationalised over 600 dark stores pan-India and plans to add more to enhance its coverage of less than 30-minute deliveries across its extensive network.

Addressing an analyst query after quarterly results, Reliance Retail CFO Dinesh Taluja said JioMart is better placed with an extensive physical store network and dark stores being set up in select locations.

Reliance Retail has already operationalised 600-odd dark stores and is also investing in more to amplify its play in quick hyper-local deliveries, in which JioMart registered a 42 per cent Q-o-Q growth and 200 per cent-plus Y-o-Y growth in average daily orders.

"JioMart continued to operate as the fastest-growing quick hyper-local commerce platform, with operations extending across 5,000 pin codes and serviced by over 3,000 stores in more than 1,000 cities," said an earnings statement of the parent entity, Reliance Industries.

Its e-commerce platform JioMart, which is competing with quick commerce players such as Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket, probably has become the largest in the country with its vast network and strategically located dark stores.

Six months before, in the March quarter, Reliance Retail had said its hyper-local deliveries covered 4,000 pin codes across the country.

Moreover, Reliance Retail has also extended its quick hyper-local deliveries to the electronics and accessories categories, promising 30-minute delivery across 10 cities.

"JioMart achieved a significant surge in customer acquisition, with 5.8 million new customers added. This represented a Q-o-Q growth rate of 120 per cent," it said.

The platform's seller base grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y, and the live catalogue selection was further expanded to augment the customer choice.

Reliance Retail, which had 19,821 stores, operating retail operations at 77.8 million sq ft area pan-India, is significantly scaling it with plans to open dark stores to expand the coverage area.

Earlier, Reliance Retail had said that as part of the strategy, the JioMart app is using its Reliance Retail store network, delivering within a three-kilometre radius.

However, it has set up dark stores to service those pockets, wherever there is a genuine requirement, there is enough volume, and it cannot service it within 30 minutes from Reliance Retail stores.

In the September quarter, Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, reported an 18 per cent increase in its gross revenue to Rs 90,018 crore and its profit after tax also went up 21.9 per cent to Rs 3,457 crore.

For the financial year 2024-25, Reliance Retail had reported a gross revenue of Rs 3.30 lakh crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

L&T Technology Services expects Q3 headcount drop as AI boosts efficiency

Ashiana Housing eyes ₹350 cr revenue from housing project in Jamshedpur

Sobha to launch ₹22K cr residential projects over the next 18 months

Glenmark recalls product in US over manufacturing issue: USFDA

ICICI Bank, Tata Memorial to build ₹625 cr cancer facility in Navi Mumbai

Topics :Reliance RetailIndian service delivery

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story