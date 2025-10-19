Home / Companies / News / Eternal gets GST demand order, penalty worth ₹128 crore from UP officials

Eternal said it believes it has a strong case on the merits and will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Sunday said it has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order from the Uttar Pradesh tax authorities along with applicable interest and penalty amounting to over Rs 128 crore.

The demand order received from Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is with respect to short payment of output tax and excess availment of input tax credit for the period April 2023 to March 2024 with interest and penalty thereon. 

Eternal said it believes it has a strong case on the merits and will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal said, "This is to inform that the Company has received an order on 18 October 2025 for the period April 2023 to March 2024 passed by Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh confirming demand of GST of Rs 64,17,43,503 with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs 64,17,43,503."  The company re-branded itself as Eternal in March from Zomato earlier. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GST NewstaxZomato

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

