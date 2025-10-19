Home / Companies / News / Ashiana Housing eyes ₹350 cr revenue from housing project in Jamshedpur

Ashiana Housing eyes ₹350 cr revenue from housing project in Jamshedpur

The Company has launched a housing project 'Ashiana Amaya' at Dobo (New Jamshedpur) to expand business amid strong housing demand.

Ashiana Amarah
The investment will be funded through a mix of self-funding and customer advances.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd expects Rs 350 crore revenue from its new housing project in Jamshedpur.

The Company has launched a housing project 'Ashiana Amaya' at Dobo (New Jamshedpur) to expand business amid strong housing demand.

The project, spread across 3.86 acres with a saleable area of about 4.64 lakh sq ft, will be developed under a joint venture model.

The upcoming project, comprising 230 homes, is expected to generate sales realisation of around Rs 350 crore.

The company will sell units at a price starting at Rs 1.34 crore, according to a statement.

The company will complete this project by December 2029.

The investment will be funded through a mix of self-funding and customer advances.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing Ltd, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a portfolio of over 55 projects. It also focuses on development of senior living projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank, Tata Memorial to build ₹625 cr cancer facility in Navi Mumbai

InGovern says WeWork India has resolved governance issues post IPO

RBL Bank eyes wealth management after Emirates NBD acquires 60% stake

NCLT admits insolvency case against EV firm Blu-Smart Mobility Tech

BFSI, retail, manufacturing to drive Salesforce growth: South Asia CEO

Topics :housing sectorhousing projects

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story