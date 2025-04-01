Home / Companies / News / NTPC Group power generation grows, adds 3,972 MW capacity in FY25

NTPC Group power generation grows, adds 3,972 MW capacity in FY25

The company aims to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032

electricity
During the FY25, the group added 3,972 MW of capacity, bringing its cumulative installed capacity to around 80 GW. Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
NTPC Group on Tuesday reported around 4 per cent rise in its power generation to 238.6 billion units (BUs) in the financial year ended March 31.

During the FY25, the group added 3,972 MW of capacity, bringing its cumulative installed capacity to around 80 GW.

Apart from operational capacity of 80 GW, additional 32 GW capacity, including 15 GW Renewable capacity, is under construction, NTPC Group said in a statement.

The company aims to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country.

The company has also ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear, and green hydrogen solutions.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

