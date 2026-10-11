NTPC invites bids for 26% stake in industrial co-generation projects

NTPC Limited, India's largest integrated power utility, has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from Commercial and Industrial (C&I) entities interested in taking 26 per cent equity in co-generation projects.

The initiative aims to explore opportunities to develop co-generation facilities to meet industrial requirements for steam and electricity, along with integrated power supply solutions based on coal, renewable energy and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), the power PSU said in a statement.

With industries increasingly focusing on energy security, cost optimisation and sustainability, co-generation offers an opportunity to enhance overall energy efficiency by producing steam and electricity through an integrated system.

The proposed initiative seeks to address the diverse requirements of industries with reliable, economical and sustainable energy solutions through long-term power supply arrangements.

It reflects NTPC's commitment to expanding its energy solutions portfolio and strengthening partnerships with industries. By leveraging its expertise in power generation and exploring innovative energy supply models, NTPC aims to support industrial growth while contributing to energy efficiency, sustainability and energy transition objectives. NTPC Limited is India's largest integrated power utility with an installed capacity of over 91 GW, with another 35+ GW under construction. The company has set a target to reach 149 GW of total capacity by 2032, including 60 GW from renewable energy sources. This includes a balanced mix of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, ensuring the supply of reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the country.