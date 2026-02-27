NTPC pays power ministry ₹2,666.58 crore as second dividend for FY26
State-owned electricity generator NTPC on Friday said it has paid the power ministry ₹2,666.58 crore in second interim dividend for FY26.
A ceremonial cheque was handed over to Minister of Power Manohar Lal by company officials on February 25, NTPC said in a statement.
"NTPC Ltd paid the second interim dividend of ₹2,666.58 crore on 25th February 2026 for the financial year 2025-26, being 27.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said.
This is the 33rd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend.
NTPC is India's largest power generation company, catering to the country's one-fourth of electricity demand.
The company operates more than 87 GW of installed capacity, with another 32 GW under construction.
