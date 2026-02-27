Home / Companies / News / Proterial plans Metglas plant in Andhra using PLI for specialty steel

Proterial plans Metglas plant in Andhra using PLI for specialty steel

The facility, to be located in Sri City and scheduled to begin operations in October 2026, will be India's first domestic production site for Metglas

steel wire, wire
premium
Proterial plans India’s first Metglas plant in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to halve amorphous steel imports and boost transformer efficiency under the PLI scheme. (Photo: Pixabay)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 8:00 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Japanese steel and metal products company Proterial Ltd (formerly Hitachi Metals) announced it is planning to set up a 30,000 tonne per annum (TPA) Metglas plant in Andhra Pradesh under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 1.2 scheme for specialty steel.
 
Once functional, the plant’s output could replace around half of India’s amorphous electrical steel imports, with the potential to eliminate nearly all import dependence in three to five years, global president and chief executive officer Sean M Stack told Business Standard in an interview. 
The facility, to be located in Sri City and scheduled to begin operations in October 2026, will be India’s first domestic production site for Metglas, an amorphous metal material used in high-efficiency transformers. 
The project is being implemented under the PLI 1.2 scheme announced in November 2025 to boost domestic manufacturing of specialty steel. “At present, all the electrical steel materials used in India, whether grain-oriented steel or amorphous, are imported. Ours will be the first locally produced material, reducing reliance on imports and giving customers greater supply chain confidence,” Stack said. 
He said use of amorphous material products in electrical transformers reduces output losses and boosts usable power. He said Metglas can cut standby power loss by roughly one-third compared with conventional grain-oriented electrical steel.
 
India currently consumes around 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes of amorphous material annually in the transformer market. The first phase of the project, to come up at an investment of Rs 680 crore, will comprise two manufacturing lines with a combined capacity of 30,000 tonnes per year and could cut those imports by half, Stack said.
 
“With Phase 2, which would effectively double capacity, we could replace nearly the entire import dependence for amorphous material within three to five years,” he said. The second phase will require an investment of Rs 1,300 crore.
 
India presently imports amorphous material largely from Japan and China. Proterial produces Metglas in the United States and Japan and exports a major chunk from Japan to India. Stack said local production in India would shorten delivery timelines for the company and reduce logistics costs.
 
The India operations will be housed under Metglas (India) Private Limited, a joint venture in which Proterial will hold 74 per cent and Shirdi Sai Electricals will hold 26 per cent stake.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nicobar Designs to sharpen focus on gifting and women's evening wear

Nexa Studios may drive up to 30% of Nexa sales by FY31: Maruti Suzuki

Novo Nordisk, Abbott tie up to launch second Ozempic brand in India

NBCC inks MoUs with DDA for ₹775 crore redevelopment of staff colonies

Premium

Stride Ventures partners with Saudi PIF to scale global private credit

Topics :Steel producersPLI schemeMake in India

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story