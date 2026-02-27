Proterial plans Metglas plant in Andhra using PLI for specialty steel

Japanese steel and metal products company Proterial Ltd (formerly Hitachi Metals) announced it is planning to set up a 30,000 tonne per annum (TPA) Metglas plant in Andhra Pradesh under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 1.2 scheme for specialty steel.

Once functional, the plant’s output could replace around half of India’s amorphous electrical steel imports, with the potential to eliminate nearly all import dependence in three to five years, global president and chief executive officer Sean M Stack told Business Standard in an interview.

The facility, to be located in Sri City and scheduled to begin operations in October 2026, will be India’s first domestic production site for Metglas, an amorphous metal material used in high-efficiency transformers.

The project is being implemented under the PLI 1.2 scheme announced in November 2025 to boost domestic manufacturing of specialty steel. “At present, all the electrical steel materials used in India, whether grain-oriented steel or amorphous, are imported. Ours will be the first locally produced material, reducing reliance on imports and giving customers greater supply chain confidence,” Stack said.

He said use of amorphous material products in electrical transformers reduces output losses and boosts usable power. He said Metglas can cut standby power loss by roughly one-third compared with conventional grain-oriented electrical steel.