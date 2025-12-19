Home / Companies / News / Tata Power raises ₹2,000 crore via issuance of NCDs on private placement





Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Tata Power on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The NCDs have been issued on the basis of multiple yield allotment method prescribed by the BSE and Sebi, and the issue price of the NCDs has been determined accordingly, the company said in an exchange filing.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE.

The committee of directors on Friday approved the allotment of NCDs in two series, 1 lakh in each, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, for a tenor of three years and five years, respectively.

The NCDs are to be issued to identified investors on a private placement basis, on the terms and conditions as mentioned in the placement memorandum for the said issue and other transaction documents.

"We wish to inform you that the coupon rate of the proposed NCDs was discovered at 7.05 per cent for Series I and 7.25 per cent for Series II through the multiple yield allotment method on the Electronic Book Building Platform of BSE Ltd on December 18, 2025," Tata Power said.

Tata Power Company Ltd is a leading integrated power company with a diversified energy portfolio of 15.9 GW, including thermal, solar and wind.

The company looks to expand its capacities in the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tata Powernon-convertible debenturesNon convertible debentures

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

