Pfizer, Cipla sign exclusive marketing, distribution deal for 4 brands

Pfizer India Country President Meenakshi Nevatia said the partnership with Cipla will help expand the reach of its medicines to patients

Pfizer
Pfizer will continue to manufacture, source, and supply these medicines to Cipla for India (Photo: Wikicommons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Cipla Ltd has inked an exclusive agreement with Pfizer India to market, distribute, and sell the latter's four brands across the country.

Under the agreement, Cipla now has the sole right to market, distribute and sell the cough syrup Corex Dx and Corex LS, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) Dolonex, proton pump inhibitor (PPI) Neksium and the oral antibiotic Dalacin C in India, the two companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

Pfizer will continue to manufacture, source, and supply these medicines to Cipla for India, they added.

It is the first partnership between Pfizer and Cipla in India. The agreement aims to make Pfizer's medicines widely available across India by combining its well-established portfolio with Cipla's deep market reach, the statement said.

Pfizer India Country President Meenakshi Nevatia said the partnership with Cipla will help expand the reach of its medicines to patients.

"With Pfizer's legacy of breakthroughs, quality and innovation, and Cipla's extensive distribution reach and network, we believe this partnership will help meet the needs of millions of patients across India effectively," Nevatia added.

Cipla Global Chief Operating Officer Achin Gupta said, "This association with Pfizer aligns with our continued focus on building a formidable presence across key therapy areas and enhancing access to high-quality treatments guided by our purpose of 'Caring for Life'."  Gupta further said, "Our distribution capabilities will support wider reach for such trusted therapies to patients who need them the most".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :PfizerPfizer IndiaCiplaPharma sector

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

