Pfizer, Cipla sign exclusive marketing, distribution deal for 4 brands

Cipla Ltd has inked an exclusive agreement with Pfizer India to market, distribute, and sell the latter's four brands across the country.

Under the agreement, Cipla now has the sole right to market, distribute and sell the cough syrup Corex Dx and Corex LS, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) Dolonex, proton pump inhibitor (PPI) Neksium and the oral antibiotic Dalacin C in India, the two companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

Pfizer will continue to manufacture, source, and supply these medicines to Cipla for India, they added.

It is the first partnership between Pfizer and Cipla in India. The agreement aims to make Pfizer's medicines widely available across India by combining its well-established portfolio with Cipla's deep market reach, the statement said.