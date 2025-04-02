Home / Companies / News / NTPC seeks global partners to build 15 GW nuclear power projects in India

NTPC seeks global partners to build 15 GW nuclear power projects in India

The partner should have clearance from concerned authorities in their country of origin as well as comply with Indian policies, including having or getting a license for the offered technology

NTPC
NTPC is looking to build 30 GW of capacity over the next two decades at a cost of $62 billion ~ Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
NTPC, India's top power producer, is seeking global partners to build large nuclear reactors with about 15 gigawatts (GW) combined capacity, according to a tender, the first major one since the country moved to open up its much-guarded sector.

The state-run company, which mainly runs coal-fired plants, is looking for partners to help set up pressurized water reactor technology-based nuclear power plants and also commit to a lifetime supply of nuclear fuel, the tender said.

The partner should have clearance from concerned authorities in their country of origin as well as comply with Indian policies, including having or getting a license for the offered technology, NTPC said in the tender published last week.

India's Atomic Energy Act of 1962 currently bars private investments in nuclear power plants, while stringent liabilities under the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010 deter foreign firms such as GE and Westinghouse.

However, in early February, India said it would amend its nuclear liability law to boost foreign and private investments.

Currently, state-run Nuclear Power Corp of India is the sole operator of the country's nearly 8 GW capacity, with the aim to increase to 20 GW by 2032. India is aiming to hit at least 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.

NTPC is looking to build 30 GW of capacity over the next two decades at a cost of $62 billion, Reuters reported in February.

