Two years after rebranding, Agilus looks to reduce marketing spend

Nearly two years after its rebranding exercise, Agilus Diagnostics — formerly SRL Diagnostics — is confident of reducing its marketing expenses incurred to create awareness around the brand-name change. From nearly 4 per cent of revenue in FY25, the company's marketing spend is likely to come down to 2.5-3 per cent in FY26, a senior executive said.

Speaking to Business Standard, Anand K, managing director and chief executive officer of Agilus Diagnostics, which rebranded itself in May 2023, said there would be some additional marketing expenditure in the fourth quarter of FY25 and the first quarter of FY26. However, the company expects spending to taper to usual levels thereafter.

“We undertook a brand change in mid-2023, which had an impact on overall growth and revenues. In the last two quarters, we are witnessing better growth. There was significant spending to create awareness — both among doctors and the general public — through mass media campaigns and newspapers,” he said, adding that the company recently roped in actor Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador. In FY25, Agilus incurred an additional marketing expense of Rs 50 crore over and above its usual spending. Typically, the company spends 3-3.5 per cent of revenue on marketing; this rose to around 4 per cent in FY25. Anand, however, is confident that with significant awareness already built, the spend will come down to 2.5-3 per cent in FY26.

He admitted that the rebranding exercise had impacted both revenue and profitability. For FY25, the company’s revenue has been in the range of Rs 330 crore to Rs 372 crore. “We have not lost any business, nor has revenue declined, but overall growth has been impacted. Some large public-private-partnership contracts were also scaled down, and that has had an effect,” Anand said. The rebranding exercise was undertaken because the earlier brand, SRL, was owned by ex-promoter entities linked to Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. The company took a calculated view and moved to the Agilus brand. Agilus plans to continue expanding its network in FY26. As of December, it had 4,126 customer touch points and typically adds 600-800 touch points annually. The diagnostics chain also adds around 8-10 laboratories every year. It currently operates over 400 laboratories across the country.

“The plan is to grow in our core markets — Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata. We will also explore acquisitions in select geographies and niche segments. Additionally, we aim to maintain a stable operating Ebitda margin of around 21-22 per cent,” Anand said. For the first nine months of FY25, the operating Ebitda margin stood at 17.5 per cent. At present, South India contributes 32 per cent to the revenue of Delhi-NCR-headquartered Agilus Diagnostics, while around 30 per cent comes from North India. Anand believes there is room for further expansion in South India. “We have a strong presence in Kerala, but there is scope for growth in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that the company also wants to expand in large parts of Uttar Pradesh.