Home / Companies / News / Swiggy receives ₹158 crore tax demand notice; plans to challenge order

Swiggy receives ₹158 crore tax demand notice; plans to challenge order

It relates to alleged contraventions including cancellation charges paid to merchants disallowed under Section 37 of the Income-tax Act 1961

swiggy, swiggy AI
The company said the order has no major adverse impact on its financials and operations.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it received an assessment order with an additional tax demand of over Rs 158 crore for the period between April 2021 and March 2022.

The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax, Central Circle 1 (1), Bangalore.

It relates to alleged contraventions including cancellation charges paid to merchants disallowed under Section 37 of the Income-tax Act 1961 and interest income on income tax refund not being offered to tax.

"The Company has received an assessment order for the period April 2021 to March 2022 where an addition of Rs 158,25,80,987 (one hundred and fifty-eight crores twenty five lakhs, eighty thousand nine hundred and eighty seven, only) has been made," Swiggy said in a regulatory filing.

The company believes that it has strong arguments against the order and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest through review/appeal, it added.

The company said the order has no major adverse impact on its financials and operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India to increase coal price by Rs 10 per tonne from April 16

Godrej Enterprises aeropsace unit signs pact with 3D printing player EOS

JSW Energy installed generation capacity touches 10.9 GW in FY25

Cognizant names Sailaja Josyula as Global Head of GCC Service Line

Food delivery platform Zomato lays off nearly 600 customer support staff

Topics :SwiggyIncome Tax noticetax notice issueIncome Tax department

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story