Home / Companies / News / NTPC to appoint consultant for overseas uranium mine identification

NTPC to appoint consultant for overseas uranium mine identification

The move will be part of the company's plan to secure raw material for its future nuclear projects to be set up on individual basis

NTPC Limited, NTPC
Uranium, a naturally occurring metallic element, is used as fuel to power nuclear projects.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NTPC will appoint a consultant to identify uranium mines overseas after signing a formal agreement with Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), a company official said.

The move will be part of the company's plan to secure raw material for its future nuclear projects to be set up on individual basis.

At present, NTPC is setting up a nuclear project in a joint venture (JV) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) in Rajasthan at an investment of about Rs 42,000 crore. While NTPC has 49 per cent stake in ASHVINI, NPCIL has majority 51 per cent shareholding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 4x700 MW Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) being set up by JV entity Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (ASHVINI) at Banswara.

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh recently shared plans of setting up individual nuclear projects.

He said his company is collaborating with various nuclear technology providers and state governments to set up projects on its own.

Uranium, a naturally occurring metallic element, is used as fuel to power nuclear projects.

Speaking to PTI, a company official said, "We are in the process of signing the JV agreement Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) for joint techno-commercial due diligence of overseas uranium assets. It has gone for approval to the board. Then we will award contract for consultancy."  There will be a consultant who will advise on the locations for the uranium mines, he said, adding that a call will be taken on acquiring these assets accordingly.

Parameters like amount of reserves, logistics cost among others will also be evaluated, the official said.

NTPC board had earlier approved a draft MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) for joint techno-commercial due diligence of overseas uranium assets.

Uranium, a naturally occurring metallic element, is used as fuel to power nuclear projects.

Established as a thermal-based power generator in 1975, NTPC Ltd (erstwhile National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd), has been increasing its capacity while diversifying into new modes of energy generation.

At present, the country's largest power generator has an installed capacity of 83,863 MW at group-level based on fuel sources like coal, gas/liquid fuel, hydro, and solar, according to the NTPC website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark, Zydus recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

Panchshil Realty buys Capgemini's Thane Knowledge Park for ₹550 crore

HDFC Bank's Dubai unit faces DFSA curbs, barred from onboarding new clients

Premium

Borzo eyes group-level profitability by FY26, says CEO Alina Kisina

Premium

ITC Hotels bets on upper upscale and mid-scale growth over luxury

Topics :NTPCuraniumUranium deal

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story