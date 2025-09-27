Home / Companies / News / Panchshil Realty buys Capgemini's Thane Knowledge Park for ₹550 crore

Panchshil Realty buys Capgemini's Thane Knowledge Park for ₹550 crore

Panchshil Realty has bought Capgemini's Thane Knowledge Park for Rs 550 crore, expanding its office space portfolio as Mumbai's commercial property market sees major shifts

real estate, realty firms
Representative Picture
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pune-based real estate developer Panchshil Realty has acquired land parcels consisting of five buildings of Capgemini Knowledge Park from Capgemini Technology Services India, the Indian arm of the French information technology firm, for Rs 550 crore.
 
According to CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the property has been assigned to Prime Lohegaon Infraspaces LLP, a subsidiary of Panchshil Realty. The firm has paid a stamp duty of Rs 27.5 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 for the transaction.
 
The property spans 15.38 acres and is located in the Thane Creek Industrial Area in Dighe. Emails sent to Panchshil Realty and Capgemini have not been answered yet.
 
Besides, the property is an addition to Panchshil’s 22.77 million square feet (msf) of developed office space portfolio. The company also has an under-development portfolio of 32.1 msf. This portfolio consists of eight tech parks, five mixed-use developments, and two special economic zone (SEZ) properties. The company also has data centres, residential projects, and hospitality assets in its portfolio.
 
Additionally, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s office market evolution. According to Knight Frank India, with a total stock of 169 msf as of the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), MMR stands as the third-largest office market in India, contributing 17 per cent to the nation’s total office stock.
 
Mumbai’s commercial footprint is undergoing a fundamental transformation, with 58 per cent of the office stock now concentrated in Secondary Business Districts (SBDs) such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, Goregaon, and Powai. The traditional Central Business Districts (CBDs) like Nariman Point and Fort, once the epicentres of corporate India, now account for only 15 per cent of the market’s stock. The Peripheral Business Districts (PBDs) – Thane, Navi Mumbai, Airoli, and Belapur – comprise 27 per cent, indicating growing traction in affordable and infrastructure-enabled corridors.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank's Dubai unit faces DFSA curbs, barred from onboarding new clients

Premium

Borzo eyes group-level profitability by FY26, says CEO Alina Kisina

Premium

ITC Hotels bets on upper upscale and mid-scale growth over luxury

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for BPSL

Anthropic to triple overseas workforce as AI demand soars beyond US

Topics :Real Estate RealtyCapgemini

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story