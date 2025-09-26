Logistics platform Borzo aims to achieve consolidated profitability across five key global markets by March 2026, nearly two years after turning bottom-line positive in its largest market, India.

The Mumbai-based company, which provides on-demand delivery services to small and medium businesses (SMBs), turned profitable in India in 2024.

“The next step is to bring the whole company to a profitable level by March 2026. In our situation, where we aren’t deeply pocketed, we have to be creative in our solutions and not subsidise our riders or clients. We will never go into a (price) war with our peers,” Alina Kisina, chief executive officer (CEO) of Borzo, told Business Standard.

Borzo’s target of consolidated profitability comes on the back of its performance in India. With India accounting for over 90 per cent of its 3.75 lakh global clients, profitability at the group level is seen as a natural progression. The company is also present in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia. New models Kisina said the company was experimenting with new business models in India across select cities. One such initiative is testing a subscription-based model for its riders delivering couriers for clients. “We are running an experiment with subscriptions where riders don’t have to pay a commission but a one-time subscription fee. It makes them stay on the platform as they will end up earning more,” she said.

The company is introducing these tweaks to its model in a market where gig workers have the option to work with multiple logistics platforms, food delivery aggregators, and quick commerce and e-commerce firms. However, Kisina acknowledged that testing subscription-based models may impact India-level profitability in the short term. “This is an experiment that might impact our profitability because we are not taking a commission. What we want to get in return is a rider’s loyalty and retention that will ensure their stickiness to our platform,” she said. In India, Borzo is clocking Rs 50 crore quarterly gross merchandise value (GMV) with a 10 per cent profitability margin for the past three quarters, according to the company.

India contributes around 60–65 per cent of Borzo’s total GMV and accounts for 78 per cent of all deliveries. Focus on riders Currently, the company has 40,000 active riders in India. Kisina said Borzo had carved out a market for itself by enabling higher daily earnings for gig workers through its focus on long-distance deliveries, even though many riders operate across multiple platforms. “Most companies in the hyperlocal delivery space do not offer long-distance deliveries of more than eight kilometres, where gig workers can earn more. There is a certain income tied to it. Riders know that they can earn more in long-distance deliveries with us,” she said.