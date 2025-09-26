Home / Companies / News / ITC Hotels bets on upper upscale and mid-scale growth over luxury

ITC Hotels bets on upper upscale and mid-scale growth over luxury

ITC Hotels expects faster growth in its upper upscale and mid-scale brands like Welcomhotel, Fortune, and Storii as luxury expansion opportunities remain limited in India

ITC Hotels
premium
While ITC Hotels has been present in the branded residences segment, Chadha said the company was open to expanding further in it.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ITC Hotels, which has a target to cross 220 hotels by 2030 in India, expects its brands under the upper upscale segment and mid-scale segment to grow at a faster pace compared to its luxury brands, like ITC Hotels and Mementos.
 
“Luxury (segment) is not going to be fast-paced because the opportunities are very limited,” Anil Chadha, managing director of ITC Hotels, told the media on the sidelines of ‘The Branded Residences Summit’ in Mumbai. “Everybody wants a luxury tag, but they (hotels) don't have a product to match the luxury tag…Tier II, III cities want an ITC hotel, but there is no propensity to pay (in that market).”
 
ITC Hotels, which recently demerged from ITC, currently has Storii in the boutique premium segment, Welcomhotel in the upper upscale category, Fortune in the midscale segment, and WelcomHeritage in the heritage leisure space. 
 
“Metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are booming markets right now and have great opportunities and room to grow (for the luxury segment). For us at least, it (growth) is happening in the upper-upscale segment, mid-scale segment, and the experience brand Storii, where we have opened seven Storii hotels and have 12 in the pipeline.”
 
According to the company’s investor presentation, ITC Hotels has 18 operational hotels under its luxury segment, with only two hotels in the pipeline through its Mementos brand, as of June 30. In comparison, through Welcomhotel, it has 27 operating hotels and 17 under the pipeline. Apart from this, it has 57 operational Fortune-branded hotels with 24 under the pipeline. Overall, ITC Hotels has 143 operational hotels, as of June.
 
Chadha further added that the growth in the company’s Storii brand is boosted by India’s leisure tourism, road connectivity and increase in the number of airports.
 
While the company has been present in the branded residency segment, the company is open to exploring and expanding it further. 
 
“We are a pure-play hospitality company, exploring opportunities to add value in luxuries. It is important to get the right partner and invest in the right project. Many discussions are ongoing but not yet finalised,” he said. 
 
The branded residencies segment will provide hotel chains with another lever of growth and an opportunity to extend services through cuisine, sustainability, and wellness, among others, Chadha explained. 
 
“Some traction is visible in leisure spaces like hills and beaches (in branded residences). Branded residences under The Storii are planned, combining villas with hotels, offering maintenance, safety, security, and services. Metro locations also hold strong potential,” he added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyatt ranks India among top three global growth markets after US, China

Tata Motors reshuffles leadership ahead of commercial vehicle demerger

Premium

Logistics platform Borzo targets consolidated profitability by FY26

L&T to complete Hyderabad metro stake divestment by FY26 end

Premium

BSNL posts ₹5,000 cr operating profit in FY25, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Topics :Company & Industry NewsITC HotelsHospitality industry

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story