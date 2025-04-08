Tata Steel recognised as Steel Sustainability Champion by WorldSteel

Tata Steel has been recognised as a Steel Sustainability Champion 2025 by World Steel Association (Worldsteel), a company statement said on Tuesday..

The Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Board of Members of Worldsteel held on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia announced the names of 2025 Steel Sustainability Champions, it said.

On receiving the recognition, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, TV Narendran said: "We are honoured to be recognised once again as a steel sustainability champion by the World Steel Association. This achievement reflects our continued commitment to sustainable steelmaking, integrating cutting-edge technologies and responsible business practices to reduce environmental impact.

"We remain dedicated to driving innovation, improving resource efficiency, and contributing meaningfully to a greener and more resilient future for the steel industry." To qualify as a sustainability champion, companies must meet stringent criteria including signing the Worldsteel Sustainability Charter and demonstrating commitments to environmental responsibility, social impact, and governance excellence.

The evaluation process considers key sustainability indicators such as material efficiency, environmental management systems, lost time injury frequency rate, employee training, investments in innovative processes and products, and economic value distribution. Additionally, companies must provide Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) data to worldsteel's data collection programme.