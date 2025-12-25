Ola Electric secures ₹367 crore incentive under India's auto PLI scheme

Ola Electric said that it has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, for the release of incentives amounting to ₹366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme) for claims pertaining to FY 2024-25.

What does the sanction cover under the PLI-Auto scheme?

The sanction pertains to the Demand Incentive for the Determined Sales Value for FY 2024-25, and authorises a payment of ₹366.78 crore to be released through IFCI Limited, the designated financial institution for disbursement under the scheme. The incentive has been sanctioned in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the PLI-Auto Scheme, as amended from time to time.

How does Ola Electric see the incentive impacting its manufacturing plans? The firm said this milestone reinforces Ola Electric’s role as a key contributor to India’s advanced automotive manufacturing ecosystem. The company also said it reflects its strong execution across scale, localisation, and technology-led vertically integrated manufacturing. “The sanction of ₹366.78 crore under the PLI-Auto Scheme is a strong endorsement of Ola Electric’s manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to building world-class EV technology in India,” said an Ola Electric spokesperson. “This incentive recognises our sustained efforts in scaling domestic production, deepening localisation, and driving innovation across the electric mobility value chain. We remain committed to supporting the Government of India’s vision of making India a global hub for advanced automotive manufacturing and clean mobility.”