AWS outage hits US, India, several platforms affected: Details here

The outage left many users in the US unable to access gaming platforms such as Fortnite, Rocket League and other Epic Games titles

aws
In October, a large AWS outage affected several popular platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Perplexity AI and Snapchat. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced an outage on Thursday, affecting users in the US and India, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.
 
Reports of problems peaked around 7 am IST, with more than 4,300 users in the US flagging issues. In India, the number of complaints was lower, at around 35-37, but users in major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi were impacted.
 
Due to the outage, several users in the US were unable to access gaming platforms, including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League and other Epic Games titles.
 
Cloud service outages often disrupt multiple platforms at the same time, as many digital services depend on shared infrastructure. Such incidents have become more frequent in recent months.

Major AWS outage in October

In October, a large AWS outage affected several popular platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Perplexity AI and Snapchat. According to Downdetector, thousands of users had reported problems.
 
Other services such as Roblox, McDonald’s, Coinbase, Canva and Goodreads were also impacted, leading to widespread discussion on social media.

Other cloud services also face disruptions

Earlier this month, Cloudflare, which protects millions of websites from cyberattacks, suffered a brief outage that disrupted platforms like Zerodha, Groww, Canva and Downdetector.
 
This marked Cloudflare’s second outage in less than a month. A previous disruption on November 18 had affected services, including ChatGPT and Elon Musk-owned X. 
AWS outage in India
 
First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

