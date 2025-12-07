Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric begins mass rollout of scooters powered by 4680 Bharat Cells

Ola Electric begins mass rollout of scooters powered by 4680 Bharat Cells

The model comes with a range of 320 km and gets four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3
Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level’ with Gen 3
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Ola Electric on Sunday said it has commenced mass deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell power vehicles.

The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first product to be powered by the company's indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack that delivers more range, better performance and enhanced safety.

"Deliveries are now in full swing, and customers are proudly riding India's first scooters powered by our own 4680 Bharat Cell. This is a big moment, not just for Ola, but for India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub," said a company spokesperson in a statement.

With its own battery packs in the vehicles, Ola Electric is now India's first company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process in-house.

S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is powered by a 13 kW motor offering a brisk acceleration of 0-40 kmph in just 2.1 seconds.

The model comes with a range of 320 km and gets four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco.

It also offers enhanced safety with category-first dual ABS, and disk brakes in front and rear.

It also gets enhanced ergonomics and comfort two-tone seat with supportive foam, body-coloured mirrors, a new die-cast aluminium grab handle, rim decals, and an expanded colour palette.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HD Hyundai plans $2 bn shipyard in Thoothukudi; Tamil Nadu pitches policy

IndiGo sets up crisis management group to restore ops, ensure refunds

Bajaj Finserv targets ₹24,000 crore profit, 220 mn customers by 2030

IL&FS to move NCLT to recover ₹187 crore excess pay from ex-directors

Deloitte to launch AI platform 'Tax Pragya' for faster client insights

Topics :Company NewsOlaElectric Vehicles

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story