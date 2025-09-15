Home / Companies / News / Vantara gets clean chit in SIT report: 'In strict compliance with laws'

Vantara gets clean chit in SIT report: 'In strict compliance with laws'

SIT headed by ex-Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar finds facility in regulatory compliance; states allegations of mistreatment of animals, including elephants, are unsubstantiated

elephants at Anant Ambani's Vantara
The court had constituted the SIT to conduct an independent factual appraisal of allegations concerning animal welfare and operational practices at Vantara.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar has given a clean chit to Vantara, the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre run by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat, according to Bar and Bench.
 
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale on Monday.

Vantara in regulatory compliance: SC

The SIT submitted its report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court, which expressed satisfaction with the compliance and regulatory measures at the facility. "We have gone through the summary of the report. It notes erudite in regulatory compliance. It notes that stakeholders also presented views. Authorities have expressed satisfaction with the regulatory compliance," said Justice Mithal. 
 
The court had constituted the SIT to conduct an independent factual appraisal of allegations concerning animal welfare and operational practices at Vantara.
 
During the proceedings, Justice Mithal noted that the acquisition and care of animals at the centre were carried out in compliance with regulatory norms, and that the SIT’s recommendations would guide the authorities.

Allegations regarding elephants 'unfounded'

The bench also addressed claims regarding the treatment of elephants at Vantara, stating that allegations of mistreatment were unsubstantiated and that acquisitions had been made according to law. "If the acquisition is according to the law, then what is the problem? If all provisions are followed, you cannot pass some general statements like this," the bench noted.
 
Justice Mithal emphasised that certain cultural and conservation practices are a matter of national pride and should not be disrupted without evidence. "There are some things which are the pride of our country. We cannot raise these issues and create hue and cry. Let some good things happen in the country, we should be happy about it," he said.
 
The top court concluded the proceeding, saying it will pass orders based on the SIT report in chambers, ensuring that authorities implement its recommendations without entertaining unnecessary allegations.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo to start 6 weekly direct flights on Athens route by early Jan 2026

SBI, private banks' ₹13,483 cr Yes Bank stake sale to be 'tax-free'

Premium

Dutch tech investor Prosus scales up India AI play amid global headwinds

Premium

At least 10 private equity suitors circle Balaji Wafers for 10% stake

NTPC to set up nuclear projects on standalone basis, besides JV route: CMD

Topics :Reliance GroupSupreme CourtelephantBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story