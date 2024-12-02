Ola Electric plans to quadruple its store network by December 2024

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ola Electric has announced an ambitious plan to expand its store network to 4,000 locations by December 20, 2024.

This marks a four-fold increase, with over 3,200 new outlets set to open alongside 800 existing stores, all co-located with service facilities.

With this expansion, Ola aims to deliver its electric vehicles to every pincode in the country, boosting access to EVs in both urban and rural areas. The move is also aimed at positioning the company as the country’s largest EV distribution network, addressing the growing demand for sustainable mobility.

Markets have reacted positively to the news, with shares rising 6.6 per cent to end the day’s trade at Rs 93.26 on the BSE.

Ola Electric’s chairman and managing director, Bhavish Aggarwal, said, "With this massive network, we are democratising electric mobility, enabling more customers to access our products, and adding momentum to the domestic EV economy."

In addition to the store expansion, Ola Electric has launched its new range of electric scooters, including the Ola Gig and S1 Z series. Prices for these scooters start at Rs 39,999, with deliveries set to begin in 2025. The range is designed to meet the needs of both personal and commercial customers, offering affordable and flexible solutions, including removable batteries for rural, semi-urban, and urban customers. The company is also preparing for the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, with prices starting at Rs 74,999.

The company currently operates 800 stores, which is one-fifth the number of outlets its competitors have.

In the electric two-wheeler market, Ola regained market share in October, reaching 31 per cent after five months of decline, driven by festive sales and improved deliveries. According to Vahan data, Ola sold 41,605 units in October, up from 24,716 in September, while rivals Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Ather Energy recorded market shares of 25.7 per cent, 22.3 per cent, and 11.9 per cent, respectively. Ola's market share had previously fallen from a high of 53.6 per cent in April to 32.1 per cent in August, amid rising complaints about after-sales service and quality issues.

The company also introduced initiatives like the #HyperService program and its Network Partner Program, aimed at onboarding 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025. Ola Electric further announced the EV Service Training Program, which aims to train 1 lakh third-party mechanics to be EV-ready.