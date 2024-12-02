Ola Electric to add around 3,200 new showrooms by December 20 to push sales

Amid an increasing base of disgruntled customers and ongoing central investigations into its after-sales service, Ola Electric on Monday announced an ambitious expansion plan to add around 3,200 new showrooms and service centres nationwide by December 20, bringing its total network to 4,000 outlets.

Currently, Ola operates around 800 stores, which sell models such as the Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X. Some of these locations also offer servicing facilities.

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola Electric, shared the announcement on social media, describing the move as a milestone for the company.

“Taking the Electric revolution to the next level this month… Goal to be as close to our customers as possible. All stores opening together on 20th Dec across India. Probably the biggest single-day store opening ever,” Aggarwal posted on X (formerly Twitter). Highlighting the enhanced service offerings, he added, “All stores have service capacity too.”

Ola Electric’s expansion amid investigations and consumer issues

The company’s aggressive growth strategy comes as it faces scrutiny from the Central Consumer Protection Agency (CCPA), which is probing allegations of consumer rights violations, misleading advertisements, and unfair trade practices. Furthermore, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is investigating complaints from over 10,600 customers regarding Ola’s after-sales services.

Ola’s latest expansion is designed to address these concerns, with a focus on improving service accessibility. Aggarwal assured that all new showrooms will also function as service centres.

Regarding the expansion, Aggarwal said, “While India is swiftly moving towards electric mobility, Ola Electric's massive network expansion will be a pivotal moment in the country's journey towards #EndICEAge. With our wide D2C network and the touchpoints under our Network Partner Program, we will cover the entire country beyond tier-I and tier-2 cities. It will enable our best-in-class product offerings to democratise electric mobility, adding buoyancy to the domestic EV economy."

At its annual 'Sankalp' event in August 2024, the company unveiled the Roadster motorcycle series, featuring the Roadster X (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh), Roadster (3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, 6 kWh), and Roadster Pro (8 kWh, 16 kWh). These motorcycles boast several segment-first technology and performance features, with starting prices of Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 1,99,999, respectively.

Measures to strengthen after-sales support after uproar

Ola Electric has been actively taking steps to improve its after-sales service, the company said in a statement. Earlier, the company engaged global consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) to assist with process improvements, inventory management, and spare parts availability for the next three months. The EV maker has also pledged to ramp up production capacity to address delivery timelines and expand its service network significantly.

To further bolster its customer service capabilities, Ola announced its plans to train over 100,000 third-party mechanics, increasing the number of personnel available to address customer complaints. While the company had initially aimed to double its service centres to 1,000 by the end of December, the updated expansion plan exceeds this target, reflecting Ola’s effort to enhance its reputation and service standards.

Aggarwal’s emphasis on accessible and comprehensive service through this network signals a strategic move to rebuild customer trust amid ongoing challenges.