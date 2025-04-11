Belrise Industries to acquire H-One India to expand production capacity

IPO-bound auto components maker Belrise Industries on Friday announced the acquisition of the Indian arm of Japanese firm H-One Co.

The move is aimed at expanding Belrise's design and manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its position as a supplier of chassis systems and body-in-white parts in the Indian automotive market, the company said.

Belrise, however, did not disclose the deal size.

H-One India, the Indian subsidiary of H-One Co, is involved in the design and manufacturing of high-tensile steel components and high-tensile tool development for two and four-wheelers.

High-tensile steel components are crucial for light-weighting, enhancing vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, and overall performance.

Through this acquisition, Belrise said it aims to enhance its production capacity and logistical efficiency by leveraging H-One India's two manufacturing facilities in North India and integrating the acquired company's core technological capabilities.

H-One India's clientele includes multiple marquee Indian and Japanese four and two-wheeler OEMs.

The acquisition will also broaden Belrise's customer base as well as increase product diversification within its existing customers.

X-B4 Advisory and Desai & Diwanji exclusively advised Belrise on this transaction, it added.

In March, Belrise Industries received Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 2,150 crore through initial share-sales.

Sebi received preliminary IPO documents from the firm in November, and issued its observations during February 25 to 28.