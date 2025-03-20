Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric under govt scanner over sales, registration discrepancies

Ola Electric under govt scanner over sales, registration discrepancies

Ola Electric is under government scrutiny as officials probe a major gap between its reported sales of 25,000 scooters and 8,600 actual registrations in February

Ola Electric, OLA
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ola Electric is facing regulatory scrutiny as the Ministry of Heavy Industries investigate discrepancies between the company’s reported sales figures and actual vehicle registrations, reported CNBC-TV18 citing sources.
 
According to Ola Electric, it sold 25,000 electric scooters in February 2025. However, data from the government’s Vahan portal shows that only 8,600 vehicles were registered during the same period.
 
As part of an ongoing investigation, the Maharashtra Regional Transport Office (RTO) has conducted inspections at several Ola Electric showrooms across the state, including in Pune. 
 
During the checks, RTO officials examined whether vehicles had proper documentation and were being sold under valid trade certificates. Following these inspections, 36 scooters were seized in Mumbai and Pune due to compliance violations.
 
The crackdown is not limited to Maharashtra. In Punjab, several Ola Electric outlets have reportedly shut down, while in Jabalpur, RTO authorities have issued notices to the company after discovering unregistered scooters being sold without valid trade certification. 

Also Read

Premium

Missing the spark: Will Ola Electric's bike accelerate EV adoption?

Ola Electric shares drop 7.2% to record low after insolvency petition

Ola Electric's unit faces 2 insolvency petitions over unpaid vendor dues

Rosmerta Digital seeks insolvency proceedings against Ola Electric's arm

Ola Electric offers Holi discounts of up to Rs 26,750 on S1 e-scooters

 
This is not the first time Ola Electric has faced regulatory pressure. Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a warning to the company over disclosure lapses.
 
Ola Electric, one of India’s top players in the electric two-wheeler market, competes with industry giants such as Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor. Despite its rapid growth, the company has encountered challenges related to transparency, customer service complaints, and limited service infrastructure.
 
In the October-December quarter, Ola Electric reported a loss of Rs 564 crore due to weaker demand and heavy discounting. Even with cost-cutting measures in place, the company’s stock has underperformed since its listing, raising concerns among investors about its financial stability and long-term prospects.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HaveUs Aerotech gets EASA nod for facilities in Delhi, Gurugram, Bangalore

Inside Akasa Air's struggles with Boeing delivery delays and idle pilots

Ireda to raise Rs 1,247 crore via first-ever issue of perpetual bonds

Adani, Emaar said to be discussing deal structure for $1.4 bn India unit

Renault India to hike prices of entire model range by up to 2% from April

Topics :Ola electric vehiclesOlaBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story