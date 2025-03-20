Ola Electric under govt scanner over sales, registration discrepancies

Ola Electric is facing regulatory scrutiny as the Ministry of Heavy Industries investigate discrepancies between the company’s reported sales figures and actual vehicle registrations, reported CNBC-TV18 citing sources.

According to Ola Electric , it sold 25,000 electric scooters in February 2025. However, data from the government’s Vahan portal shows that only 8,600 vehicles were registered during the same period.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Maharashtra Regional Transport Office (RTO) has conducted inspections at several Ola Electric showrooms across the state, including in Pune.

During the checks, RTO officials examined whether vehicles had proper documentation and were being sold under valid trade certificates. Following these inspections, 36 scooters were seized in Mumbai and Pune due to compliance violations.

Read: Ola Electric zooms 16% after hitting record low for a second straight day The crackdown is not limited to Maharashtra. In Punjab, several Ola Electric outlets have reportedly shut down, while in Jabalpur, RTO authorities have issued notices to the company after discovering unregistered scooters being sold without valid trade certification.

Also Read

This is not the first time Ola Electric has faced regulatory pressure. Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a warning to the company over disclosure lapses.

Ola Electric, one of India’s top players in the electric two-wheeler market, competes with industry giants such as Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor. Despite its rapid growth, the company has encountered challenges related to transparency, customer service complaints, and limited service infrastructure.

In the October-December quarter, Ola Electric reported a loss of Rs 564 crore due to weaker demand and heavy discounting. Even with cost-cutting measures in place, the company’s stock has underperformed since its listing, raising concerns among investors about its financial stability and long-term prospects.