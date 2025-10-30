Ola Electric moves HC to quash abetment case, terms suicide note false

Ola Electric chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal told the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday that the suicide note reportedly left by a deceased employee was false. Aggarwal and others made the statement while seeking dismissal of a police complaint accusing them of abetment to suicide.

Ola Electric challenges FIR in employee’s death case

The police filed the case on October 6 following a complaint by Ashwin Kannan, the brother of K. Aravind, who allegedly took his own life by ingesting poison. Aravind, an engineer employed at Ola Electric, reportedly died by suicide on September 28. Authorities said he left a note accusing members of the management of workplace harassment, prompting a formal investigation.

Police named several individuals in the First Information Report (FIR), including Aggarwal and Subrath Kumar Das, who heads the company’s Vehicle Homologations and Regulations division. The FIR reportedly invokes Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to abetment of suicide. Arguments presented before Justice Mohammad Nawaz ALSO READ: Banks increasingly looking towards retail customers, says K V Kamath During the hearing, Senior Advocate M. S. Shyamsundar, appearing for the petitioners, submitted before Justice Mohammad Nawaz that the “Lordships had repeatedly held that death notes were not gospel truths.” He added that he had a strong doubt that it was Mr. Prasanna’s client, the complainant Ashwin Kannan — the brother of the deceased — who was the narrator of the death note, according to LiveLaw, a legal information platform.

Complainant’s counsel objects to petitioners’ claim In response, Advocate P. Prasanna Kumar, appearing for the complainant, expressed regret and said he was “extremely sorry,” urging that such submissions should not be made. He stated that the company (Ola) was “worse than the East India Company” and could not make such allegations, according to LiveLaw. Kumar questioned how the petitioners could accuse the brother and said the police should investigate who had actually written the note. Court extends interim order and directs cooperation The petitioners also told the court that media interviews and photographs allegedly circulated by the complainant had hurt the company’s share price.