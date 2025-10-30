Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its board has approved the appointment of former G20 Sherpa and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant as a non-executive, independent director of the company.
Kant has been appointed for a term of five years with effect from Wednesday.
"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today, i.e., October 29, 2025, have approved the... appointment of Amitabh Kant as a non-executive, Independent Director (Additional Director) of the company for a term of 5 years with effect from October 29, 2025, up to and including October 28, 2030, subject to approval of shareholders of the company," Larsen & Toubro said in a filing to the BSE.
Last month, IT services company HCL Technologies had announced the appointment Kant as an independent director.
In September, IndiGo also appointed him as an additional director on its board after receiving security clearance from the civil aviation ministry.
Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has earlier said it has appointed Kant as a senior advisor.
Amitabh Kant, who managed diverse assignments during his 45 years in government service, resigned as the G20 Sherpa in June. Later that month, Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd appointed him as a senior advisor.
Kant, a retired 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, was appointed India's G20 Sherpa in July 2022, months before India assumed the G20 Presidency.
In a LinkedIn post titled 'My New Journey' Kant had said, "After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life. I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for accepting my resignation as G20 Sherpa and for having given me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives and contribute to the growth, development, and progress of India.
