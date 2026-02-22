OMC Power enters EV battery repurposing biz in partnership with Honda

OMC Power has forayed into leveraging repurposed EV batteries to deliver energy storage solutions across diverse market segments, a top company executive said.

OMC Power is involved in rooftop solarisation, EPC, greening telecom infrastructure, and mini-grid development, among others.

"Repurposing EV batteries is a very new application area in India. Probably we would be the first one to do it with Honda Motors Japan," the company's co-founder & CEO Rohit Chandra told PTI in an interaction.

There was a growing concern about the future of EV batteries, which have a substantial second life left after use in EV's, he noted.

The CEO further said that "repurposing EV batteries for home and commercial use in UPS (uninterrupted power supply) application was one of the first use cases we piloted. The solution can also support rooftop installations as hybrid rooftop installations using battery storage systems will also be a big upcoming application for such batteries." On the sourcing of batteries, the CEO mentioned its stakeholder, Honda Motor Co. Ltd will provide used EV batteries for repurposing for another seven years, after three years of usage. The Japanese auto major acquired a minority stake in OMC Power in October 2025. "We will assemble the system using Honda batteries and our UPS system at Manesar. As of now, we expect 6 million EV batteries to be built every year by Honda and the same will come up for repurposing in the years ahead To begin with we have done several pilots with very satisfied customer experiences. The latest one is in a school at Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh where we have supported the school with a solar rooftop project along with batteries," Chandra said.