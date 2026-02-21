Associate Sponsors

Take Solutions adopts Anthropic's Claude to boost AI healthcare

The company, in an exchange filing, said that the strategic technology adoption marks a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to build scalable, intelligent, and preventive healthcare platforms

"The integration of Anthropic's Claude advanced AI capabilities will strengthen Take Solution's upcoming platforms, including its AI-driven Preventive Healthcare Platform, One Minute Clinic, and its Unified AI Marketplace," the filing said. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 8:20 PM IST
Global AI-driven healthcare company Take Solutions on Saturday said it has adopted Anthropic's artificial intelligence assistant, Claude.

The company, in an exchange filing, said that the strategic technology adoption marks a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to build scalable, intelligent, and preventive healthcare platforms.

"The integration of Anthropic's Claude advanced AI capabilities will strengthen Take Solution's upcoming platforms, including its AI-driven Preventive Healthcare Platform, One Minute Clinic, and its Unified AI Marketplace," the filing said.

These platforms are being designed to transition healthcare from a reactive treatment model to a predictive and preventive care ecosystem, it added.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming the foundation of next-generation healthcare. The integration of advanced Claude AI capabilities significantly enhances our technology stack," Take Solutions Chairman Parmeshvar Dhangare said.

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

