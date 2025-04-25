One Group to invest Rs 1,200 cr in residential, commercial Mohali projects

Delhi NCR-based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Friday announced that it will invest Rs 1,200 crore in residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali, Punjab.

These would include low-rise independent floors and residential plots in Sector 98, catering to the growing demand for independent living. The company has plans for a group housing project and commercial spaces in other areas of the city.

“This corresponds to more than 800 residential units along with a commercial mall,” Udit Jain, managing director, ONE Group Developers, said.

Jain added that the project will have luxury units, with ticket prices expected to start from upwards of Rs 1.25 crore. “It will be an aspirational product for the Indian middle class and upper middle class,” he said.

The company added that while the low-rise and plotted developments are in the planning stages, land acquisition for the group housing and commercial ventures has been completed, paving the way for commencement of planning activities. The company did not share the estimated revenue expected from the project. Jain added that Mohali has emerged as a destination for homebuyers and investors due to its infrastructure and quality of life. “With a land bank in sectors, the company is poised to introduce planned developments that blend lifestyle, convenience, and value,” he added. With this, the company is focusing on architecture and project delivery, further solidifying its presence in the north Indian real estate market.