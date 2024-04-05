Home / Companies / News / One-third of Air India's staff hired in last two years: CEO & MD Wilson

One-third of Air India's staff hired in last two years: CEO & MD Wilson

Vistara airline, which is a 51:49 joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is in the process of being merged into Air India

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson | Photo: Bloomberg
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
About one-third of Air India's current workforce of about 17,830 employees has been hired during the last two years, its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

In a message to employees, Wilson stated that the airline has hired 3,800 flying staff (pilots and cabin crew members) and 1,950 non-flying staff till March this year as part of the airline's transformation plan called 'Vihaan.AI'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


He also mentioned that more than 14,800 employees, or about 83 per cent of the airline's total workforce, has been "covered under training initiatives" till March 2024. The Tata Group took control of Air India in January 2022.
Wilson mentioned that the annual appraisal cycle is underway right now. "Our Finance and HR (human resources) colleagues are busy compiling the numbers which will, amongst other things, determine increments and, once the counting, reporting, auditing and board approvals are complete in a few weeks' time, we’ll share the news and ensure that changes are made effective from April 1," he added.

Vistara airline, which is a 51:49 joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is in the process of being merged into Air India. Wilson said that a group loyalty program will be launched. Currently, Air India and Vistara have separate loyalty programs.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata-owned Air India Express to double its pilot count in next one year

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Paytm parent approves grant of 91,250 stock options for eligible employees

Adani Wilmar sees double-digit growth in edible oil sales on festive demand

Angel One garners Rs 1,500 cr via QIP to fund working capital requirements

Iffco to buy 200,000 tonne ammonia produced using green energy from ACME

Singapore's Xcelerate picks up strategic stake in governance firm Stirrup

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air IndiaTata groupPilotsAirfare

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story