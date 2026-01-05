ONGC partners with Japan's Mitsui to enter ethane shipping business

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has incorporated two joint venture companies with Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (MOL) to enter the ethane shipping business, the company said on Monday.

The explorer would subscribe to 200,000 equity shares, of Rs 100 per share, in the two companies—Bharat Ethane One IFSC Private Limited and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC Private Limited—which are registered in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

ONGC would hold a 50 per cent equity stake in each of the joint venture entities upon completion of the equity subscription, with the remaining 50 per cent held by Mitsui.

Each joint venture company would own and operate one very large ethane carrier (VLEC), which would be deployed for the transportation of ethane from the US to meet the feedstock requirements of ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL), a subsidiary of ONGC.