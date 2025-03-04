Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / ONGC unit acquires PTC Energy for $106 mn to expand its green portfolio

ONGC unit acquires PTC Energy for $106 mn to expand its green portfolio

India has committed to setting up 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity by 2030, but is still falling short of its previously set target to add 175 GW by 2022

ONGC
Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp said on Tuesday its unit acquired clean energy firm PTC Energy for Rs 9.25 billion ($106.02 million) as the company looks to ramp up its green energy portfolio. 
CONTEXT 
PTC Energy has operational wind generation capacity of 288 megawatts located at seven locations across three Indian states. 
It posted a revenue of Rs 3.22 billion in fiscal year 2024.  WHY IS IT IMPORTANT 
India has committed to setting up 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity by 2030, but is still falling short of its previously set target to add 175 GW by 2022. 
ONGC, via its unit ONGC Green, is aiming to achieve 10 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030. In February, ONGC and its joint venture NTPC Green Energy acquired Ayana Renewable Power, which operates solar and wind plants valued at $2.3 billion.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cognizant confirms on-time salary hikes, merit increases in August

India vital to Hyundai's 2 mn EV goal by 2030, says CEO Jose Munoz

Danfoss Power Solutions begins work on ₹1,000 cr manufacturing unit in Pune

Premium

Cantabil Retail eyes Rs 55 cr capex by FY26, to expand production capacity

Adani Wilmar to buy GD Foods to expand its value-added products portfolio

Topics :ONGC OilOil and Natural Gas CorporationPTC India

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story