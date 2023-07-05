Home / Companies / News / Hybrid job roles surge 60% and on-site down 10%, shows LinkedIn data

Hybrid job roles surge 60% and on-site down 10%, shows LinkedIn data

The solely on-site job roles have declined by 10 per cent year-on-year, while open hybrid job positions have surged 60 per cent for entry-level roles, compared to 2022

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Even as hiring rebalances to pre-pandemic levels, Indian companies across sectors are inclined towards flexibility in work mode more than ever while hiring employees this year, reveals data released by professional services network LinkedIn. 
The study is based on the comparison of the percentage of all jobs posted on LinkedIn that were remote, hybrid or on-site in January-February 2023 versus the same period last year.
This shift provides fresh graduates with a wider range of work arrangements to choose from. For entry-level roles, design, analytics, and JavaScript were the top skills for entry-level roles, the report says.

For bachelor’s degree holders, roles like risk consultant, investment manager, and finance administrator have experienced the highest growth. Employers have also been in search of master of business administration graduates for positions such as technology associate, catalogue specialist, and business integration analyst.
LinkedIn recently released the 2023 Guide to Kickstarting Your Career, which showed product development, human resources (HR), consulting, and military and protective services as the fastest-growing fields for bachelor’s degree holders.

The year-on-year hiring growth in product management stood at 48.6 per cent in 2022, compared with the year before. It was followed by HR at 33.7 per cent and military and protective services at 27.1 per cent, the data highlights. 
Financial services, administrative and support services, technology, information and media, and accommodation are the top industries in India that are currently in hiring mode. These sectors present promising avenues to fresh graduates with a bachelor’s degree. 

The study adds that there were plenty of offers on the rise in the administrative and support services, accommodation, and financial services industries, even for those without a bachelor’s degree. Companies on the platform were keen to hire employees without a bachelor’s degree for roles like placement coordinator, user interface designer, and application engineer.
“It’s encouraging to see that despite economic challenges, there are bright spots in today’s job market for professionals with diverse educational backgrounds. For those beginning their careers, connecting with the right people, seeking guidance from industry experts, and following company pages can play a significant role in finding your way,” says Nirajita Banerjee, career expert and India senior managing editor (news and communities), LinkedIn.

“Approaching your job hunt with boldness, flexibility, and resilience will set the stage for a promising start to your professional journey,” adds Banerjee.


First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

